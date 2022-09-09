Stroke isn’t just an emergency – it’s also one of the biggest killers in the UK. The NHS says that strokes kill over 10,000 people every year, while over half of all stroke survivors suffer from long-term physical or mental health problems as a result of their medical emergency. And yet, studies have found that drinking just two cups of green tea each day could reduce your risk of stroke by more than 20%.

What is EGCG?

EGCG is a powerful antioxidant that protects cells against oxidative damage caused by environmental toxins and excessive free radicals. EGCG has been studied extensively in lab settings, but some research also points to the potential benefits of drinking green tea as part of a balanced diet for human consumption.

However, not all clinical trials agree on whether or not you can expect tangible effects from drinking green tea and may conclude that it is not quite beneficial enough for its cost.

Have You Heard Of It Before?

Red wine is linked with a reduced risk of suffering from strokes and heart attacks, but all alcohol is not created equal. We recommend sticking to red wine since it has been found to have more antioxidants than white wine or beer, which can protect against chronic diseases.

However, if you want to reduce your stroke risk as much as possible, we suggest you give up drinking altogether.

Many studies have found that increased consumption of milk-based drinks, such as skim milk, whole milk, and yogurt with live active cultures have a reduced chance of cardiovascular disease.

One reason is that these dairy products are high in vitamin D. Not only does vitamin D keep bones healthy and protect against colon cancer but it also reduces inflammation, which may help prevent cardiovascular disease.

But do you know how much you need to take, and how often?!

The right amount of consumption of green tea is 3 cups (or even more!) per day. That’s about 375 ml, which is 14 tablespoons. It’s also important that it’s done in the first hours after waking up, before eating or drinking anything else.

Moreover, it should last for 30 minutes! If you don’t have time to wait until breakfast in order to make it, fear not – you can enjoy a cup with dinner or during a break later on.

So what are those risks?!

Do you know someone with a history of blood clotting disorders? If so, then it is important for them to keep an eye on their hydration status. Studies have shown that, when compared with women who consumed less than one drink per day, women who consumed one or more drinks per day had a 45% reduced risk of hemorrhagic strokes.

On the other hand, those same studies found no reduction in risk for ischemic strokes. For people without a history of clotting disorders, some physicians recommend moderation and avoidance of sugary drinks such as juice and soda because they can raise blood sugar levels.

Those spikes in glucose may increase the risk for strokes by promoting atherosclerosis (a build-up of fatty substances along artery walls).

Final Thoughts…

New research has shown that a natural, tea-like beverage may have protective qualities when it comes to strokes. The study looked at Japanese adults and found that those who drank a certain type of green tea had a reduced risk of developing ischemic strokes (those caused by blockages).

Not only are there added benefits for people who already suffer from blood clots, but according to senior author Dr. Nayu Naoi, our study suggests drinking iced green tea can also be helpful for prevention. These findings were not limited to just one form of green tea, but instead indicated a link between the amount consumed and lower rates of ischemic stroke.

Drinking more than five cups of green tea per day was linked with an even greater reduction in incidence.

