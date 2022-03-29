Top Things To Know About Famous Hip Hop Dancer Stephen Boss’s Wiki, Height Age, Career, Net Worth, And Early Life

Stephen Laurel’s “tWitch” Boss is a freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, producer, and television personality from the United States. He came in second place in the American version of So You Thought You Can Dance in 2008.

What’s Stephen Boss Height, Age, Early Life, And Net Worth In 2022?

He has been a co-host and companion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014. He also appears as a companion to Ellen DeGeneres in Ellen’s Game of Games. On Freeform and Disney+, he and his wife, Allison Holker, have anchored Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings since 2018.

Early Life of Stephen Boss:

Stephen was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on September 29, 1982. Stephen went to Lee High School until 2000 when he graduated. He went on to Southern Union State Community College to study Dance Performance after graduating from high school.

Stephen was moved to Chapman University in California a few times after that. Boss was known as “tWitch” during his childhood because he was constantly spinning and always in motion. He never sat idle.

Age, Height, Weight of Stephen Boss:

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is a 39-year-old Actor, and Libra is his zodiac sign. He is 6 feet and 0 inches tall and weighs 82 kilograms.

The Career of Stephen Boss:

Stephen is a hip-hop dancer and choreographer who rose to prominence after placing second in the dance category on “Star Search.”

He then finished second in “The Wade Robson Project,” a reality competition series.

He auditioned for “So You Think You Can Dance 3” but did not enter the Top 20. For the fourth season, he auditioned again and finished in second place.

Since then, he’s been in films and music videos such as “Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming,” “Step Up 3D,” “The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers,” “Bones,” “Touch,” and “Step Up: Revolution.” He’s a regular “All-Star” on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Stephen was the Show DJ for The Ellen Degeneres Show from 2014 through 2018. He began serving as Ellen’s sidekick on Ellen’s Game of Games from 2017 to 2021.

Stephen Boss has a long list of acting credits. “Hairspray” (2007), “Step Up” (2010), “Step Up Revolution” (2012), “Step Up All” (2014), “Mike XXL” (2015), and “Ghostbusters” (2016) are some of his major films.

Net Worth of Stephen Boss:

Stephen is a well-known dancer and is the significant and primary source of his income. Boss has a net worth of $5 million.

Personal Life of Stephen Boss:

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss are happily married. They initially met at a party in 2006 during season two of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They began a romantic connection at the end of the 2010 season.

The two began conversing after attending the “Step Up 3D” premiere together. Eventually started dating after dancing the entire night together at a wrap party for season seven of “So You Think You Can Dance.” On December 10, 2013, they married in Paso Robles, California, after three years of dating.

Boss and Holker have three children, two of whom are biological and one of whom is adopted. In 2013, they could legally adopt a daughter from his wife’s previous relationship. Welsie is her name. Maddox Laurel, a son, was born on March 27, 2016, and Zaia, a daughter, was born on November 6, 2019.