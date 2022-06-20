“Jurassic World Dominion”, Retaining Its First Weekend Victory

“Jurassic World Dominion” experienced a 57 percent drop in ticket sales at China’s box office, but “One Week Friends,” a local newcomer, was prepared to challenge it.

Jurassic World Dominion, Holds Top Spot

According to information provided by the consultancy Artisan Gateway, the dinosaur franchise movie had a successful run in China after bringing in $23.3 million (RMB156 million) after ten days in theaters, giving it a cumulative score of $92.4 million.

The freshly released Chinese youth drama “One Week Friends” proved less of a threat than was first anticipated, even though ticket sales were significantly lower than during the film’s opening weekend.

The Chinese movie “One Week Friends,” just released this past Saturday, has already grossed RMB38.9 million ($5.8 million) in its first two days of release. Taiwanese filmmaker Gavin Lin adapted the Japanese manga “Isshuukan Friends” by Hazuki Matcha and directed and produced the film in China.

The film was a subsidiary of Alibaba Pictures and was titled Surprise Works. She is suffering from memory loss and is lonely, so many teenagers decide to be her friends and take her in. It was anticipated that the summer break from school would coincide with the release date of this movie.

The Chinese ticketing site Maoyan now forecasts that “Friends” will receive a lifetime score of RMB127 million ($19.1 million).

As a result of the COVID-related theater closures, the release schedule for local films has been thrown off. Thus, other Chinese movies are cautiously making their way into theaters on the mainland.

On June 24, a brand-new television series titled “Lighting up the Stars” will debut. It only had a few screenings on Sunday, but it nevertheless managed to place third in the national charts, even though fewer than one percent of screens were accessible.

The anthology film “Ode to the Spring,” which is connected to COVID, will have its world premiere on July 1. “Flashover,” a firefighting action picture, will have its world premiere on July 8, and “Mozart from Space,” a science fiction comedy directed by Chen Sicheng, will have its world premiere on July 15.

The experience of going to the movies is nevertheless clouded by the persistent uncertainty around COVID and the government’s zero-tolerance measures. Late in May, most of Beijing’s theaters reopened, but many of them have since closed their doors once more.

Compared to the previous weekend’s totals, this weekend’s box office earnings totaled $36 million, a forty percent decline from the last weekend’s totals. According to Artisan Gateway, China’s sales for the first eleven months amounted to $2.45 billion.

The film Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, made its debut on June 10 in theaters worldwide. This is the sixth film in the general canon of the Jurassic Park franchise, coming after three installments in the Jurassic World series. The movie has enjoyed a great deal of success at box offices all over the world.

In a change of events that was completely unexpected, Jurassic World: Dominion was able to top the recently released film Lightyear from Pixar and Disney at the United States box office during the weekend that celebrated Father’s Day.

This past weekend, the picture grossed $58.6 million in the United States from 4,697 different theaters, making it the highest-grossing film of the week overall.

