Lala Kent Was Not Present For Randall Emmett’s Family Celebration Of Daughter Ocean’s 1st Birthday, See More

After ex-fiancée Lala Kent staged a solo celebration over the weekend, Randall Emmett went all out for Princess Ocean’s first birthday party. A source tells us exclusively that Ocean enjoyed her birthday today with her father and sisters.

Celebrating Ocean Emmett’s 1st birthday Without Lala Kent At Randall Emmett’s House

He added that the 50-year-old filmmaker’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, was present at the event on Tuesday, March 15. To celebrate, they had sprinkled cupcakes, according to the insider, the producer of Midnight in the Switchgrass’ two eldest kids, London, 12, and Rylee, 8. With Childers, 33, he created Ocean birthday cards and gave her gifts.

According to the source, she was encircled by a lot of love. Cute Ocean and her lovely siblings will be surprised with a trip to Disneyland later this week. According to the source, her elder sisters want to make it extra special for her. Sources said that the 12-month-old is now rising. Taking tiny steps, she says “mama” and “dada.”

The delighted mother tells people exclusively that, It’s bittersweet to see the lovely Ocean turn one. She honestly can not believe the year has flown by. But it’s been lovely to witness these little milestones unfold over the last year. For most of the day, she was dressed like a purple mermaid.

As she and her companions entered the ball pit, Ocean was beaming the entire time. She enjoyed delicious handcrafted goodies while jumping in a white bounce house.

The event planners put together the gathering. Guests got to visit a personalized “Give them Ocean” kiosk adorned with hats, T-shirts, and other goods with her phrase and face on them, leaving no stone untouched.

Her pastel-colored desk was also dressed out with personalized straws, cups, and seashell-themed sunglasses for her pals to enjoy. Ocean’s celebration with her father and sisters occurred just days after Kent, 31, paid tribute to her lovely daughter on Saturday, March 12.

On Monday, March 14, she captioned party photos on Instagram Stories. A Lil flavor of Ocean’s weekend birthday party. Ocean wore a beautiful Ariel costume for the party. And she adored her yummy shell cake and bouncy house while costumed as a mermaid.

Kent’s former and current Vanderpump Rules co-stars, such as Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor, were guests. The children of the Bravo stars were also present.

In March 2021, the Utah native invited cute Ocean into the world alongside Emmett. In October of that year, Kent deleted the director from her social media sites, sparking suspicion about their breakup.

Emmett was seen with two ladies in a Nashville motel the same month. Emmett has yet to respond to Kent’s accusation that the producer cheated on her during their relationship. According to reports, after three years of engagement, the couple called it quits in early November 2021.

The Bravo celebrity criticized her ex-fiancé for continually posting images of their kid on social media earlier this month. Kent tells people that Ocean was having the best time of her life. It was a fantastic first birthday celebration. Everyone enjoyed and had fun at the party.