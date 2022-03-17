Popular Reality Show Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Decided To Split Away, Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts

The Cast of Vanderpump Rules Reacted!! The Vanderpump Rules cast, including Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and others, shows their full support for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s split choice.

Cast Of Vanderpump Rules Reacts To Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Split

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their split through their social media pages. The cast members of Vanderpump Rules have flooded these posts with comments. Katie broke the news to her Instagram followers in an emotional post.

Members of Vanderpump Rules have flocked to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's online posts to comment on their breakup, which was announced on Tuesday, March 15.

The post contains three images, beginning with a few lines and ending with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney hugging. He never anticipated He would have to make an official announcement like this. It’s the objective truth! Everybody in the entertainment world was taken aback by the news of Tom and Maloney’s split.

After 12 years of being on an adventure through life together, Katie revealed that Tom and she are terminating their marriage. There is no hatred or animosity against this conclusion, and there are no sides to select from.

She says that while their paths are divergent, they continue to love and support one another’s happiness. She thanked everyone for their warm words and support at the end of her speech.

Under Katie’s tweet, Beau Clark posted three red heart emojis, and his wife Stassi Schroeder wrote that she loved her. Ariana Madix added her two cents, noting that she also adores her. Raquel Leviss, a cast member, commented that Sending love to Katie.

This sucks, Tom wrote on his Instagram account. He had no idea where he was heading, encapsulating 12 years of love in an f-king prefabricated Instagram caption. Which image was he supposed to use? Is there a standard font for breaking up? He wanted to clear the air on some rumors that had been circulating.

He and Katie are divorcing. Yes, his heartaches, he said that he would be well. Beau expressed his support for Tom in the comments area, writing that he loves him (bro). Ariana and Stassi responded that we love them both very much.

Kristen Doute also said in her post that he Loved them both forever. Katie broke the news to her Instagram followers in an emotional post. Although their Vanderpump Rules co-stars have rallied around them during this trying period, the two have made it evident that there is no animosity between them.

Tom concluded in his Instagram. Even though he’s sad, he’s glad to report that he’s free of resentment and bitterness. There’s still a lot of affection for @musickillskate. And then there’s the family.

Since the start of the Vanderpump Rules in 2013, reality tv stars have chronicled their relationship’s ups and downs. In August 2016, the former Servers married.

The couple made their marriage legal in July 2019 after getting a marriage license in Las Vegas after never receiving their marriage certificate. Both events were captured on camera by Bravo.