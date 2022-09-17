What Is Herpes? Types And Treatment

Did you know how hazardous the HSV virus is?

The HSV virus also known as the Herpes Simplex Virus, is the lead cause of infections and rashes that occur in and around your mouth and genital area predominantly. This infection that causes the rash is medically referred to as the Herpes rash.

Although Herpes rash could occur in any part of your body, the mouth and genitals are the commonly targeted areas. To be more specific, it is important to understand the HSV virus could occur in two forms, HSV 1 and HSV 2. The HSV 1 virus normally spreads through saliva and hence it affects your mouth region. HSV 2 spreads when sexual contact is initiated and hence it affects the genital areas.

How To Identify Herpes?

You could identify a Herpes rash when you start noticing the presence of sores in your mouth area and genitals. Before the sores start appearing you could experience a burning sensation in your body.

You will also experience severe itchiness on the affected parts and within a few hours of experiencing itchiness, you could notice the appearance of small pores in your body.

To confirm the presence of the Herpes virus, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist who will send samples of swabs to the respective labs to identify the type of herpes virus and prescribe treatments accordingly.

Symptoms

Although these pores in your skin are normally smaller in size they have the potential to cause extraordinary pain. The ports will consist of fluids and they will cause further itchiness. Once your skin sores start to appear the entire affected area will become reddish these fluid-filled sores have the potential to ooze over. It will take almost fifteen days for the rashes to start healing. Depending on the nature of Herpes, the infection could last as long as forty-five days also in many cases.

Another major side effect of the Herpes virus is its ability to swell your skin and make the texture of your skin lifeless. Herpes also brings fever in extreme cases along with the redness of your skin.

Once you experience a rash from the Herpes virus, the possibility of occurrence of rashes and infections becomes very frequent. And every few days these symptoms would appear and cause you discomfort.

Transmission

The virus is transmitted to others in different forms and hence you need to be extremely careful in sharing products like lipstick, lip balms, and other dental products with others. It is also advisable to be careful while kissing as the Herpes infection could spread very easily during this period.

The Herpes virus can also pass on from a mother to her child at the time of pregnancy. But it is important to note that you will not experience rashes or itching or any symptom of infection immediately when you come into contact with the Herpes virus. For the infection to break out in your body and sort of outbreak is required. These factors could be anything including stress, surgery, climatic changes, or normal illness of any sort. It is difficult to pinpoint when herpes starts showing symptoms in your body. But in most cases, stress would be the notable factor.

Treatment

Although medical experts have not found any permanent cure for the eradication of Herpes virus, they have devised certain medical treatments that will help in recovering from the virus’s run-time in a couple of days. Many medications which could soften up the itchiness and redness have also been discovered by medical experts.

Today, antiviral medications including pills are prescribed to those who are infected by the Herpes virus. Hence it is important to consult a medical expert immediately whenever you notice any unusual redness or itchiness in your body.

